A ruling in respect of former Minister of Education, Arts and Culture, application to be allowed leave to appeal against her conviction in the Supreme Court

A ruling in respect of former Minister of Education, Arts and Culture, Katrina Hanse-Himarwa's application to be allowed leave to appeal against her conviction in the Supreme Court, will be made public in the High Court on Monday.

On 16 January 2020, High Court Judge Christie Liebenberg, after having listened to submissions and counter-arguments by the former minister's defence lawyer Barry Roux and Deputy Prosecutor-General Ed Marondedze, said he will hand down the judgement on 03 February at about 10h00.

Come Monday, the former minister's application to appeal against her conviction will be either granted or dismissed.

Hanse-Himarwa was convicted of corruption and sentenced to pay a fine of N.dollars 50 000 in the High Court in July 2019.

She approached the High Court with the urgent application on 16 January 2020, asking the court to be allowed leave to appeal against the corruption conviction in the Supreme Court.

The former minister is fighting only to be allowed the right to appeal the conviction and not her sentence.

