A second man arrested on Monday on charges of attempting to bribe an Anti-Corruption Commission investigating officer involved in the Fishrot scandal

A second man arrested on Monday on charges of attempting to bribe an Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) investigating officer involved in the Fishrot scandal, made his first appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court Friday afternoon.

The 47-year-old Sakaria Kuutondokwa Kokule made his first appearance before Windhoek Magistrate Samunzala Linus Samunzala.

Kokule was ordered to remain in police custody at the Windhoek Central Correctional Facility with no option to post bail following an agreement reached by Senior Public Prosecutor Rowan van Wyk and the accused's privately-instructed defence lawyer Jarmaine Muchali.

The other man arrested in Windhoek on Monday for allegedly attempting to bribe the same ACC investigating officer was Jason Iyambo, 35, who was also refused bail.

Both Kokule and Iyambo are charged with contravening Section 34 (a) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act of 2003 for allegedly corruptly offering N.dollars 250 000 to ACC investigator Junias Iipinge for him to remove ATM cards from the evidence so far obtained by the ACC in connection with the matter.

Source: Namibia Press Agency