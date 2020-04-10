A temporary ward has been opened at the Khorixas District Hospital to handle suspected COVID-1 cases, its Primary Health Care supervisor, Techla Kongoro has said.

Kongoro while speaking at the COVID-19 stakeholders’ work performance meeting here yesterday said the ward has a total of 12 beds and an extra house has been availed for health professionals who will deal with the suspected cases.

There has been tremendous progress made in fixing the ward for suspected cases of COVID-19 and to ensure that the ward is ready as well as the health professionals in as far as treating any suspected cases, she said.

Kongoro, however, said most of the hospitals in the Kunene Region were constructed without ventilators and the management has requested a ventilator to be installed as soon as possible in the ward.

Health professionals, she said are given health education on the virus daily and are making progress.

Source: Namibia Press Agency