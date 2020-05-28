A thousand households to benefit from NamPower’s peri-urban electrification project

NamPower and City of Windhoek (Cow) have signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to Launch the Manpower’s Peri-urban Electrification Project that will electrify over 1000 households every year for five years.

The MOA which has signed on Thursday at the NamPower Heard Office is part of the NamPower’s Social Investment to electrify informal settlement around the Municipality of Windhoek.

At the occasion, NamPower Managing Director Kahenge Haulofu said the singed MOA under the name ‘Project Development and Transfer Agreement on the Electrification of Peri-urban Areas in the Municipality of Windhoek’ will contribute to the improvement of the lives of communities living in informal settlements by electrifying their homes.

“The signing of this agreement signals the start of the ‘Electrification Project’ is aligned to the City of Windhoek’s five-year Electrification Plan,” he said

He said the electrification of 1000 households scope of works will be as follows; construction of medium to low voltage networks; installation of streetlights; and individual household connections, including DB boards and prepaid meters.

Haulofu further added that the City of Windhoek identified nine informal settlement areas ready for electrification and the project will be funded by NamPower to the value of N. dollars 15.5 million.

At the same occasion, Chief Executive Officer of CoW Robert Kahimise who spoke on behave of the Chairperson of the Municipality Management Committee Moses Shiikwa, said Cow is having a five-year Electrification Plan to address the lack of electricity services in the informal settlement in line with Transformational Strategic Plan which covers 2017 to 2022.

“I will not duel on what had happened before us but so far in line with Transformational Strategic Plan (2017-2022), the CoW have electrified 1200 households. And currently there are contractors appointed to electrify another 1200 households under the current financial year, probably the work has been scaled down to COVID-19 regulations,” He said.

According to a study conducted by the Electricity Control Board in 2015 identified more than 73000 peri-urban housing structures within the boundaries of municipalities and towns in Namibia.

Source: Namibia Press Agency