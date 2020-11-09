A total number of 69 676 new voters were registered during the Supplementary Registration of Voters process for the upcoming Regional Council and Local Authority election scheduled for 25 November 2020.

A media statement issued yesterday by Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) Chief Referenda Officer Theo Mujoro, said that a total number of 95 066 voters existed already and formed part of voters who were issued with new cards due to changes of residential address or replacement of damaged or lost cards, which brought the total number of registered voters in all 121 Constituencies to 1 408 670.

He said that a total number of 1 643 voters were removed from the system as they were declared deceased by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration.

As part of integrity checks, duplicates of 7 895 voters were removed through the Automatic Fingerprint Identification System or Manual Litigations, said Mujoro.

He added that the printing of ballot papers is well on course and progressing well, and political party representatives, organizations, and independent candidates verified and signed off the sample ballot papers on Saturday 07 November 2020.

Source: Namibia Press Agency