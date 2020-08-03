A woman her daughter and grandchild lost their lives informal settlement was gutted by fire night

A woman, her daughter and grandchild lost their lives after their shack in Swakopmund’s DRC informal settlement was gutted by fire yesterday night.

The Namibian Police Force’s Erongo Region Crime Investigations Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu in a crime report today said the fire broke out in the shack while the six family members who lived there were asleep.

The fire allegedly started in the children’s room, where it is believed a candle was left burning when they fell asleep.

The deceased include 42-year-old homeowner Hileni Shimpanda who died after she went back into the shack to try and rescue her daughter identified as four-year-old Pomwene Shimpanda and grandchild seven-year-old Helena David.

The deceased’s two daughters and another grandchild managed to escape the fire unharmed.

Source: Namibia Press Agency