About 97 per cent pregnant women attended ANC

About 97 per cent of expectant women who delivered their babies at health facilities attended antenatal care (ANC) during their pregnancies over the past year.

These statistics were revealed by Prime Minister (PM) Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila at the groundbreaking ceremony of the new neonatal wing and mothers’ shelter at the Swakopmund State Hospital on Friday.

These statistics, according to Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, demonstrate that the community is aware of the importance of ANC in order to ensure a good pregnancy outcome.

“One of the measures of the health of a nation is through the provision of maternal and child healthcare to its population. This, therefore, puts emphasis on the importance of maternal and child healthcare services,” she noted.

Currently, Swakopmund district has a maternal ward that has a capacity of 26 beds and four neonatal incubators.

The new 28-bed neonatal ward to be constructed is valued at over N.dollars 26 million and will be divided into 12 standard care beds, six high care beds, six intensive care unit (ICU) and four isolation unit beds, along with a 12-bed mothers’ lodging unit.

The facility, according to the PM, will go a long way in ensuring survival of the new-born children in the Erongo Region, especially those born prematurely or at risk of mortality in the absence of such specialised care units.

Windhoek has served neonates needing ICU care or those requiring highest level of care from this region.

“With a functional neonatal unit at Swakopmund Hospital, newly born babies requiring [intensive care] will no longer need to go to Windhoek for ICU purposes. The capacity for neonatal care will also have increased and therefore, other districts’ patients within the region will also be accommodated here.”

The PM noted that the government has also made provision for specialised doctors’ positions to be included in the new staff that will man the unit.

“This means that before the construction of the unit is finalised, the positions for paediatricians as well as other specialised vacancies required for neonatal care will have to be advertised and filled,” Kuugongelwa-Amadhila announced.

Construction of the facility is expected to be completed in February 2022.

Source: Namibia Press Agency