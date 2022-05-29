About N.dollars 100 million needed to upgrade Mpacha airport

About N.dollars 100 million is needed to upgrade the Mpacha airport to international standard in order to attract tourists and travelers alike to the Kavango Zambezi Trans-frontier Conservation Area (KAZA TFCA), Director of Tourism in the Ministry of Environment,Tourism and Forestry, Sebulon Chicalu, announced on Thursday.

Namibia is expected to sign the KAZA UNIVISA Project this year, which is aimed at facilitating easy movement of tourists between the five countries within KAZA TFCA (Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe).

Chicalu, who is part of the Namibian delegation attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, told Nampa on the sideline of the forum that there is a need for both local and international investment in the rehabilitation of the Mpacha Airport, to bring it to international standards and thus contribute to the growth of the tourist population in the KAZA TFCA area, estimating the required investment for the exercise at around N.dollars 100 million.

“To become a transit tourist hub for tourists in the KAZA area, Namibia, specically the Zambezi region needs infrastructure that support this initiative, which include the upgrading of the Mpacha Airport, the construction of a private hospital in Zambezi region and the construction of a fully-fledged convention facility in the region,” he said, urging both local and international investors to take up these projects.

Currently, the Zambezi region only has one state hospital, which is situated in the region’s capital, Katima Mulilo.

In pursuance of regional economic development through tourism, Zambia and Zimbabwe, with support of the World Bank in partnership with the KAZA TFCA Secretariat, embarked on the development of the KAZA UNIVISA Pilot Project with the aim of facilitating easy movement of tourists between the two pilot countries (Zambia and Zimbabwe). Namibia, Botswana and Angola are yet to join.

The KAZA UNIVISA allows tourists to obtain one visa to visit both countries multiple times. The visa is valid up to 30 days in any given period of 12 months, as long as the holder remains within the KAZA area.

President Hage Geingob led the Namibian delegation comprised of cabinet some ministers and private sectors heads to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

While in Davos, Namibians showcased the country's green hydrogen potential and other identified investment avenues such as infrastructure; transport and logistics; tourism; agriculture as well as oil and gas.

The forum ends today.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency