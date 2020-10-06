ACC declines to probe favouritism allegations in diplomatic appointments

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has declared that it will not probe allegations of irregularities, favouritism and nepotism in diplomatic officials’ appointments by the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation.

This follows after a newspaper report on 29 September 2020 that the commission is investigating allegations of widespread favouritism and nepotism in the said ministry.

In a statement availed to Nampa on Tuesday, ACC noted that those allegations are no different to previous ones that were reported to the commission in July 2020 and therefore, the commission decided not to probe the same allegations.

The statement pointed out that to perform its functions as stipulated under section 18 of the Anti-Corruption Act, 2003 (Act No. 8 of 2003), the ACC has sought an explanation from the ministry’s former executive director, Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, and she “gave a plausible response to the allegations”.

“In light to the response previously given by the former executive director, the commission has not yet received new allegations different from the previous allegations,” the statement concludes.

Source: Namibia Press Agency