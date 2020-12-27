ACC WILL NEVER BE A POPULAR INSTITUTION: NOA

The director general of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) should not expect to be popular because the ACC is not a popular institution and never will be.

These were the words of ACC Director General Paulus Noa in a recent interview with Nampa about his achievements and challenges while serving the commission over the past 15 years.

His contract ends on 31 December 2020 and it is not yet known if the contract will be extended.

Noa said the ACC does not act on innuendo and sensation and its actions are instead informed by the law and by evidence. Therefore, the public should expect the commission to make decisions that are popular with some and unpopular with others. The law is not there to please anyone or work in favour of individuals, but to work in the public interest, he added.

“If anyone takes over and expects to be popular, then that person might not be doing what is expected of them. Those who expect you to keep everybody in jail, you will disappoint them because you didn’t do what they expect you to do, and those who do not want you to keep them in jail will also be disappointed. You will never be a popular person while in this position and you also cannot have too many friends, it is not an easy environment,” said Noa.

He said he does not expect everyone to be happy with what he has done at the institution, because the public expects ACC to arrest everyone accused of committing corruption and they want it to happen fast. Investigations however take long than expected, while some acts of corruption also happened before the ACC was established.

The ACC was established under Section 2 of the Anti-Corruption Act No 08 of 2003 and was inaugurated on 01 February 2006 by then President Hifikepunye Pohamba.

“Some of the issues may not be relevant to ACC because some of the public concerns are things that happened before the Act was passed and entered into operation. But it was necessary for us to educate the public about issues such as GIPF,” he said.

He was referring to the N.dollars 600 million that went missing from the Government Institutions Pension Fund between 1994 and 2002.

Noa also dismissed the notion that the ACC only targets lower ranked government officials or people without political connections.

“There is no truth to that argument. Members of the public don’t know the difference between criminal corruption that can be relevant for ACC investigations and maladministration corruption which can be dealt with by other institutions. When it comes to our work, the records speak for themselves because as I am speaking to you now, there are suspects of high status who are in custody. That goes against the perception that the ACC only goes after small fish,” said Noa.

He further said if he were to leave the ACC, he will go a happy and proud man who started ACC from scratch.

“We were only two at that time, myself and my deputy. We made a lot of effort to ensure that we come up with a structure that was able to convince the Public Service Commission to agree to it, and as a result the recruitment process started and we addressed some of the burning issues in public,” Noa stated.

He noted that the overall performance of the ACC during his tenure has been good as they managed to reduce corrupt practices in Namibia and educate the public on corruption.

The office of the president has not yet pronounced itself on whether Noa’s contract will be renewed.

When contacted for comment, State House Press Secretary Alfredo Hengari said the president will make an announcement soon.

Source: Namibia Press Agency