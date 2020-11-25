Access to decent sanitation an increasing challenge: Shifeta

Minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, Pohamba Shifeta, described the ongoing expansion of informal settlements as a contributing factor to the increased challenge of accessing decent sanitation.

In a speech delivered on his behalf on Tuesday, during a handover of wet borne toilets in Windhoek, Shifeta stated that it is equally challenging that many rural areas have developed without any formal sanitation-related infrastructure.

“The installation of ablution facilities and proper sewerage systems has therefore clearly been a major challenge for both regional and local authorities, and providing the population with safe water and sanitation services is a priority in Namibia’s fifth National Development Plan and for all municipalities,” Shifeta said.

Shifeta also stressed the government’s commitment to providing access to decent sanitation, saying that they are committed to doing so in an environmentally friendly and safe manner.

“The issue of decent sanitation for all is a matter of dignity and basic human rights and is further proven that good hygiene practices and proper sanitation is key in promoting good health and lessening the burden of diseases in society,” Shifeta stated.

Shifeta however noted that the Basic Needs Project, under which the donation is made, is timely in its contribution to improving access to decent sanitation and is complementing ongoing government programmes. He however urged the recipients to take care of the facilities.

“I am making this call because these facilities ultimately will improve your health and enhance the quality of your life. I therefore, encourage you to guard against vandalism and any other behaviour that will degrade these facilities,” he said.

Lot Ndamanomhata, the Environmental Investment Fund (EIF) of Namibia’s Head of Corporate Communications and Corporate Services, at the same event added that the sustainable sanitation systems make productive use of waste to safely boost agriculture and reduce and capture emissions for greener energy.

“The EIF is committed to being a sustainable partner towards the ending of open defecation. By ending this kind of practice, we enhance and restore the dignity of our citizens,” said Ndamanomhata.

A total of 20 units ablution facilities were donated to Okahandja park informal settlement to the value of N.dollar 300 000.

It is estimated that 14 percent of citizens living in urban areas practice open defecation, while 77 percent of people living in rural areas do the same.

Source: Namibia Press Agency