Adoption and forster care cases remains challenge at the Windhoek Magistrate’s court

The Windhoek magistrate court has for 2018/19 financial been struggling to timeously finalize foster care and adoption cases due to understaffing, an annual report of the office of the judiciary indicates.

The 2018/19 annual report availed to Nampa shows that the court had about 2 952 foster care cases on record during the period under review but could only finalise 500 of them.

Of the 2952 cases, 635 were registered that year, while the rest are backlogs from previous years.

“It could be noted that foster care cases remain a challenge, as the requests for foster care case-types continue to increase, while at the same time the finalization of such cases (17 percent) seems to move at a slower pace due to understaffing,” the report reads.

The Windhoek Magistrates Court, located in Mungunda Street is currently the only one hosting the Children’s Court that deals with adoption, guardianship, foster care, and custody matters.

According to the report, the court during the period under review had recorded 192 adoption cases of which 85 were registered. A total of 148 adoption cases were pending finalization by the end of that year.

The report further revealed that 1106 requests for guardianship were also on record that year of which 435 were finalized. They further had about 597 custody cases of which 526 were from that year alone.

While the court has blamed the slow pace on short staffing, Human Right activist Rosa Namises who runs an orphanage home in Katutura told Nampa on Thursday that from her experience, officials tasked with finalizing these cases have shown a high level of incompetence and lack of interest in the cases.

She said a backlog of about 2 000 finalised cases means that many children are left to grow without guidance and proper care.

“These are children whose parents are unable to take care of them, sometimes because of alcohol and drug abuse and or because their social lifestyles have completely collapsed. Sometimes these children who need foster care are orphans, victims of rape, or have experienced some forms of trauma but the system is failing them and leaving them hanging. They have to wait for years while the system takes its own time,” she said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency