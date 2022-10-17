Adrian’s family appeals for justice

The family of the murdered six-year-old Adrian Myne Oswyn are appealing for justice following the gruesome murder and mutilation of their son.

Speaking to Nampa at their family home in Karibib’s Harambee informal settlement, family spokesperson Sydney Seibeb called on anyone with information related to Oswyn’s death to contact the police in order to bring the perpetrators to justice.

‘While we wait for the DNA results from the police, we are calling on anyone who knows anything to come forward. When the results come, we will announce the funeral arrangements, but definitely, the burial will be here in Karibib,’ Seibeb said.

Nampa visited the family on Friday when a group of mourners, mostly women, gathered at the family home, and were later joined by the mayor of the town Davey Van Wyk who shared similar sentiments.

‘As a town and community, we are shocked at what happened. We did not expect something as gruesome as this to happen here. We are keeping this family in our prayers to help them through these difficult times. To the perpetrators, you can run, but you cannot hide, the long arm of the law will catch up with you!’ he said.

He added that the council meeting held last week delegated him to assess the needs of the family, hence his visit to the family before reporting back to the council who will then decide what help they can render.

Van Wyk said Karibib is normally a quiet town hence the shock, but they are in the process of making some security improvements in informal settlements like Harambee.

‘We have allocated land to NamPol to build a satellite police station and increase their visibility in the informal settlement. We have also spoken to Navachab Gold Mine who have given us a high mast which we will use to bring electricity and provide lights at night. This will hopefully deter criminals,’ he said.

Meanwhile, Oswyn’s mother says she will remember her son as a very active and inquisitive boy who will be missed by his family and friends.

Oswyn went missing after his grandfather escorted him halfway to his mother’s house, after visiting the former the previous day.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency