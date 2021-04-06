AfCFTA Secretariat SG visiting Namibia

African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat Secretary-General Wamkele Mene is officially visiting Namibia from 05 to 09 April 2021.

The visit marks Mene’s first to Namibia since he was sworn in as secretary-general of the AfCFTA Secretariat in March 2020.

In a media statement issued on Monday, Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation Executive Director, Penda Naanda said during his visit Mene is expected to have a meeting with the Office of the President and consultations with sectoral ministers to discuss amongst others, Namibia’s readiness for the implementation of the AfCFTA Agreement.

“The secretary-general will also participate in the launch of the African Economic Leadership Council on 06 April 2021 in Swakopmund. He will also have engagements with the private sector to discuss, amongst others, measures to promote the benefits of the AfCFTA among the private sector, suitable trade policies and regulations to make the AfCFTA work for the Namibian business community and steps to increase intra-African trade,” said Naanda.

According to Naanda, the African Union AU Assembly of Heads of State and Government during their 33rd Ordinary Session held from 09 to 10 February 2020 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, demonstrated determination to take rapid action to effectively operationalise the AfCFTA, by electing Mene as secretary-general for a four-year mandate.

“The secretary-general provides leadership and technical support to the AfCFTA Secretariat and overall management of the day-to-day functioning of the secretariat. He is responsible for the management of the AfCFTA Secretariat, implementation of the AfCFTA Agreement and strategic collaboration, stakeholders’ engagement, and resource mobilisation for the implementation of the AfCFTA Agreement,” Naanda explained, adding that trading under the AfCFTA officially commenced on 01 January 2021, and Namibia stands ready to fully benefit from the biggest free trade area in the world.

The headquarters of the AfCFTA Secretariat is in Accra, Ghana.

Source: Namibia News Agency