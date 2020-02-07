Affirmative Repositioning leader has written to Electoral Commission of Namibia Chief Electoral Officer requesting him to postpone the by-elections constituencies

Affirmative Repositioning (AR) leader Job Amupanda has written to Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) Chief Electoral Officer Theo Mujoro, requesting him to postpone the by-elections of the Otjiwarongo and Opuwo constituencies scheduled for 09 March 2020.

Amupanda confirmed to Nampa today that he wrote a letter to Mujoro which he sent via email, telling him that if ECN decides to go ahead with the Opuwo and Otjiwarongo by-elections using the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) without a Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT), it will be unconstitutional as declared by the Supreme Court earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Chief Justice Peter Shivute declared the use of EVMs without VVPAT during elections as unconstitutional when he delivered his judgement on the 2019 Presidential election results challenge in the Supreme Court and ordered that as from 21 March 2020, no EVMs should be used without the paper trail.

Amupanda said by now the Minister of Urban and Rural Development would have complied with the court order to ensure that no elections take place in Namibia in the same manner as in the past, therefore ECN should postpone the elections or resort to using ballot papers.

Mujoro confirmed to Nampa that he received the email from Amupanda and said the ECN will issue a statement on Monday to state its position on the court ruling and Amupanda's letter.

Source: Namibia Press Agency