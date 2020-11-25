“Africa Link Union (ALU)” Council Meeting urges stronger global efforts against COVID-19 through solidarity, cooperation

BEIJING, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — A joint statement between CCTV Video News Agency (CCTV+), subsidiary of China Media Group (CMG), and 11 African mainstream media was issued during the fifth Africa Link Union (ALU) council meeting on November 25. Teng Yunping, CEO of China Global Television Network Corporation(CGTNC), president of CCTV+ and representatives of ALU members signed this statement to reinforce a vigorous China-Africa media partnership in the fight against COVID-19 and effectively promote the construction of a China-African community with a shared future, and building a global community of health for all.

ALU Secretary reported last year’s work report. Representatives of the ALU, including Kenya Broadcasting Corporation and Sudan National Broadcasting Corporation have expressed their recongnition of ALU’s efficacy to promote cooperation among media and said they learned about the great effort that China has made under the leadership of President Xi Jinping in combating the pandemic through the ALU’s news exchange mechanism. Meanwhile, the news from African members is able to let the world know the real progress of defeating the pandemic in Africa and form a powerful joint force to overcome the pandemic. The representative from CGTN Français shared experiences in interviewing, editing and reporting under the pandemic situation, also proposed some specific initiatives, including the establishment of an efficient mechanism for content sharing among Chinese and African media, to take social responsibility as a medium, and to build a more orderly international discourse. The representative from CCTV+ said this year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. ALU will continuously promote cooperation among Chinese and African media based on the principle of ‘sincerity’, ‘real results’, ‘affinity’ and ‘good faith’, to work together with ALU members to deepen the mutual understanding and brotherhood between Chinese and African people. Last year, ALU members exchanged more than 12,000 pieces of news and 7 members won prizes.

Six African media from Tanzania, Benin, Kenya and Cameron became ALU’s official members. Representatives from the aforementioned outlets expressed their willingness to launch more widespread cooperation with global media through ALU. Until now, 35 media organizations from 28 African countries have joined ALU.

ALU was initiated by CCTV+ and media organizations across Africa in June 2016, aiming to promote news exchanges between China and Africa and tell the stories of Africa to the world.