African governments harness education data to reverse learning crisis

Summary

EkoEXCEL Situation Room LONDON, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — African education leaders travelling to London to showcase NewGlobe-supported transformational public educational programs at the prestigious Education World Forum (EWF), May 8 – 10. Harnessing education data to drive learning transformation will be a key takeaway for the global education community at EWF, the biggest […]