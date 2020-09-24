African Medicine Agency will capacitate members states: Shangula

The establishment of the African Medicine Agency (AMA) by the African Union will help capacitate and improve medicine standards for member states with modern technology and regulations.

This was said by Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, while motivating the ratification of AMA Treaty in Parliament on Wednesday.

He said the treaty, which was first held on 17 April 2014 in Luanda Angola, organised by the African Union Commission and the World Health Organisation, was attended by African ministers of health and requested members states to prioritise investment for regulatory capacity development.

‘This is to pursue efforts towards convergence and harmonisation of medical products regulation in Regional Economic Communities and to [secure] adequate resources for AMA,’ he said.

Shangula said the agency will help coordinate ongoing regulatory systems, provide regulatory guidance to complement and enhance collaboration and contribute to the improvement of patients’ access to quality, safe and efficacious medical products and health technologies on the continent.

‘Since the Regional Economic Communities are at different levels of implementation of regionalisation of harmosation initiatives, such as the opportunity to assess special classes of medicines, active pharmaceutical ingredients and products that are currently not regulated in many African countries, among them is vitro diagnostic products, devices and vector control products,’ said Shangula.

He added that in the current Coronavirus (COVID-19) era, AMA is the ideal body to assess the COVID-organics offered by Madagascar and make recommendations that would assist African States to make an informed decision on the product.

‘Critically, Africa faces a major problem with substandard and falsified medical products. With porous boarders, this is a continental problem that cannot be addressed by individual countries. A 2017 World Health Organisation global prevelance estimate for substandard and falsified medical products was 10 per cent for all products, while a 2013 systematic review reported a median prevelance of 28.5 per cent,’ explained Shangula.

He further added that based on 15 studies from low and middle income countries, AMA will collaborate with Regional Economic Communities and National Medicines Regutory Authorities in the identification of substandard and falsified medical products and facilitate information sharing across countries, as it is envisaged that AMA will provide a better environment for legitimate manufacturers to flourish and improve local manufacturing of quality products.

Source: Namibia Press Agency