African Stars legend’s burial set for Otumborombonga

The late African Stars Football Club legend Joseph ‘Seadog’ Kuhanga will be laid to rest on Saturday at Otumborombonga village in the Otjozondjupa Region.

Speaking to Nampa here on Thursday, African Stars chief executive officer (CEO) Lesley Kozonguizi said the memorial service will be held on Thursday at Oruuano Church in Otjiwarongo at 17h30.

His remains will be transported to his home village of Otumborombonga on Friday.

Among others, Kuhanga will be remembered as a strong player and a feared defender during his playing days.

“He was a versatile player, he volunteered himself to play in any position on the field as the situation demanded,” Kozonguizi said.

He added that Kuhanga, who died aged 66 on 30 September 2020, continued supporting the club after his retirement.

“He is a true legend. It’s a big loss and this club will always remember his contributions, especially during matches where he provided drinking water to players for free,” remembered the club CEO.

Kuhanga also played for Otjiwarongo-based Life Fighters, Flames and Blue Waters football teams and rugby for TransNamib.

Despite being a sport personality, Kuhanga was a farmer and a businessman, and is survived by his wife and 15 children.

Otumborombonga is situated about 28 kilometres east of Okakarara.

