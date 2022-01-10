Africa’s top 20 Best Places to Work revealed

Topping this year’s ranking was Lundbeck, a global pharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals followed by Teleperformance, a leading global service provider in Customer Interaction and Process Management. Zoetis, a global animal health company secured the third position. To be considered, companies must be identified as outstanding employers at least in one of the countries across the continent.

The ranking was determined based on feedback from employees gathered through anonymous surveys and an HR assessment evaluating the people management practices against the best workplace standards.

The top 20 list includes:

Lundbeck Teleperformance Zoetis Groupe Vipp Comdata Group Novo Nordisk BSH Chaabi LLD Ekuity Capital STKE SG ATS iNova Pharmaceuticals Somezzo Schindler Coface Meridiam Roche Paps Ipsen Pharma IHS Towers

“This year’s Best employers in Africa demonstrated open communication and top team alignment, with clear differentiators of having a continuous approach across employee experience initiatives,” commented Hamza Idrissi, Program Manager for the Best Places to Work in Africa.

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

Best Places to Work is the most definitive ‘Employer of Choice’ certification that organizations aspire to achieve. Every year, the program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries around the world with a rigorous assessment methodology and a framework which reflects the very latest in workplace trends focusing on 8 Workplace factors including leadership, HR & people policies, compensation, benefits, teamwork & relationships, employee engagement, workplace & procedures and corporate social responsibility.

For more information, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org