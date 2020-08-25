Agribank has encouraged farmers all animal health

Agribank has encouraged farmers to implement and adhere to all animal health and trade regulations or protocols should they want to access and maintain markets to trade the Namibian beef.

The bank’s livestock technical advisor Erastus Ngaruka in a media statement Monday said it is important that every farmer develops and uses an animal health programme (commonly known as a vaccination calendar).

He said there are certain aspects that farmers need to consider when developing their programmes, such as the prevalence of diseases in their farming environment and the country at large; which includes ‘notifiable diseases’, that are by law required to be controlled regularly through annual vaccinations in Namibia.

They are anthrax, brucellosis and foot and mouth disease amongst others.

‘These diseases have economic or trade implications, hence the export markets strictly require meat products to come from areas that are free or cleaned from such diseases.’

Source: Namibia Press Agency