Agribank inaugurates regional office in Katima Mulilo

Agribank on Friday inaugurated its new regional office in Katima Mulilo for improved client experience as well as to ensure a conducive working environment for staff when providing services to farmers and potential farmers in the Zambezi region.

In a statement availed to Nampa on Sunday, Agribank Chief Executive Officer Sakaria Nghikembua said the bank embarked on a transformation journey a few years ago that encompasses transparency, excellent corporate governance, employee development as well as socio-economic transformation.

“We are the best governed state-owned enterprise in Namibia, I can go on record and say that. We have a very good record of risk management approaches and systems, strong internal controls, we comply with procurement policies of the government and that is very important to us if the institution is properly governed then the sustainability is ensured,” he said.

The statement also said Zambezi Regional Governor Lawrence Sampofu during the opening said the new Agribank office in Katima Mulilo is a welcome expression of the trust and confidence that the bank has in the economic potential of the town and the region at large.

He urged the residents of the Zambezi region, particularly women and youth to make use of the office and utilize the services that are brought at their doorsteps.

“I am pleased to learn that Agribank has recently introduced the women and youth scheme, with relaxed conditions. It is my hope that more young people and women from this region will take advantage of this scheme and become producers of note,” he said.

It further read that on his part, the bank’s Chairperson Michael Iyambo expressed gratitude to the bank’s intervention in the region which includes agri-advisory services and training that saw 682 farmers benefiting in the region.

Iyambo appealed to the local staff to continue rendering superior customer service, ensure accountability, and extend professional courtesy to all stakeholders.

“If we live by these values, I am sure that we will cement our position as the leading public enterprise in service delivery in Namibia while fulfilling our notable mandate in making a developmental impact,” he said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency