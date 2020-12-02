Agribank ‘Let’s Talk’ road show extended to the coast

Agribank has extended its ‘Let’s Talk’ stakeholder engagement roadshow to cover the coastal towns following numerous requests for engagements of this nature by farmers and the bank’s stakeholders in the Erongo Region.

According to a statement availed to Nampa on Wednesday, the roadshow started on 01 December 2020 in Usakos before heading to Henties Bay and Walvis Bay and concluding in Swakopmund on Friday (04 December).

During the coastal leg of the roadshow, the team is also set to meet and engage with human resources officials of companies that signed up for payroll deduction agreements for Agribank’s no-collateral loan product.

The statement further said that Agribank’s nationwide awareness roadshow is aimed at introducing and sharing information about the bank’s COVID-19 relief measures and stimulus package which was introduced earlier this year to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on clients, while stimulating optimum production at the farm level.

The engagements also cover the bank’s offerings to women and the youth. The roadshow was rolled out in the Khomas Region in June this year.

Source: Namibia Press Agency