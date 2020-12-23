Agribank mentorship improves farmers’ income

The mentorship impact survey conducted by Agribank recently shows a significant improvement in the incomes of farmers who benefited from Agribank’s mentorship and training scheme, said the bank.

According to a statement availed to Nampa on Tuesday, prior to the mentorship 96 per cent of mentees recorded an annual income below N.dollars 100 000 from their farms, and after the introduction of the mentorship programme, 39 per cent of Agribank’s mentees indicated an increase in their earnings, above or equal to N.dollars 100 000 per annum.

“This is due to the main improvement in their farm management as well as marketing skills,” read the statement.

Furthermore the study shows that overall, mentees value the mentorship service as shown by the mentee rating of the service between excellent (72 per cent) and good (21 per cent).

Agribank further noted that 92 per cent expressed willingness to pay for mentorship services albeit at an affordable rate.

“Over the mentorship period, mentees have witnessed improvements in record keeping and farm management skills as expressed by mentees. Moreover, mentees have experienced improved calving, lambing, kidding, offtake, and overall declines in mortality rates across all livestock categories.”

According to the bank, fulltime mentees have also expressed greater effects of mentorship with more significant improvements expressed in livestock reproduction and mortality rates.

The statement said mentees reported having witnessed higher farm incomes with higher farm income increases reported by commercial mentees, followed by resettlement, SSCF, AALS and communal mentees.

Other findings of the study indicate that the drive towards diversification requires mentorship to equally impart skills to mentees in diversified enterprises.

The study also suggested that mentorship should ideally be offered to clients that are full-time farmers as mentorship requires time, dedication and the application of skills learnt.

Innovative modalities to deliver mentorship services will be required to cater for eventualities and restrictive limitations such as those posed by COVID-19, the study revealed, also proposing the introduction of hotline services to assist farmers, the bank’s statement said.

