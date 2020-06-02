Agribusdev suspends MD Uugwanga

The Agricultural Business Development Agency (Agribusdev) on Monday announced the suspension of its Managing Director, Petrus Uugwanga.

A media statement issued by the board chairperson of Agribudev, Sophia Kasheeta said, the suspension will pave the way to allow for unhindered investigations level against the managing director.

Confirming the suspension to Nampa on Tuesday, Kasheeta said, she cannot disclose the basis of Uugwanga’s suspension at this point, however noting that, there are several allegations against the MD.

“We are calling them allegations because we do not have substantive facts, that is why I have decided to put it that way so that we do not alert those that might be involved,” she added.

Furthermore, Kasheeta said the board has consulted the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform as well as the Ministry of Public Enterprises regarding the suspension.

Uugwanga will be suspended for a period of three months with full remuneration.

Source: Namibia Press Agency