Agriculture and renewable energy the future for Oranjemund: Kuugongelwa-Amadhila

Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila is optimistic that the future of Oranjemund lies in the agricultural and the renewable energy sectors.

In an interview with the media recently in Oranjemund, Kuugongelwa-Amadhila called on Namibians to look into the opportunities that exist at the town and take advantage of such opportunities to develop it, saying the responsibility to develop the town does not lie with the government alone.

“The development of the country should be driven by the people themselves because that is the only way to guarantee sustainability, if we are over-reliant on foreign investments, as much as it is necessary, then the development may not necessarily translate into improved livelihoods and most importantly, if the investor for one or other reason decides to relocate, then we are left with abandoned projects,” she said.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said Oranjemund, historically known for its diamond mining, risks becoming a ghost town as onshore mining is phasing out and mining activities are moving offshore.

“We have to look at alternative ways to optimise the opportunities alternative to the mining sector that exist in this area that can be developed to make sure that the town continues to robustly contribute to economic activities,” she cited.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said the agriculture project that is being tested at the town proves that the Namibian desert is a living desert and can be used for production.

“It shows that our desert is not only packed with national resources but can indeed sustain lives in terms of food supply and not only for the country, but for the region. I hope the community and the private sector take note of that so the ideas being tested here can be commercialised so that the region not only contributes towards national economic development but also so that the people in the surrounding areas have a source of income and improved livelihoods,” the PM said.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said energy is another alternative sector that can be developed at the town, adding that government has opted to reform the energy sector to allow private investors to participation to optimise investment in the sector.

“Hopefully, we can become a regional hub for energy production because we can produce energy from the various renewable energy sources here. The location of the region makes this area very strategic to supply not only the whole country but also our neighbouring countries,’ she said.

The PM visited various government projects, health facilities and schools at the town.

