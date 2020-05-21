Agriculture Ministry donates 420 goats to 20 farmers in Khomas

The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform on Thursday, donated 420 goats to 20 small scale farmers from Varsailes, Ongombo West, Arovley and Nauarspoort rural areas in the Khomas region, about 40 kilometers outside Windhoek.

The goats were handed over to beneficiaries by Chief Agriculture Technician in the Ministry Eugene Simwanza.

Simwanza said the goats are donated through a pilot project called Small Stock Distribution and Development in Communal Areas, which was first implemented by the ministry in the southern regions and it is now extended to all 14 regions, with the aims of empowering vulnerable members of the communities that also into farming.

He said each beneficiary will get 21 goats and they will give back 20 goats to the project after years, which starts in the third year where they are expected to give 10 goats and then give the rest in fifth year. And the goats that are given to the project will be then given to other beneficiaries that meet the selection criteria.

“What is expected from them is that after five years, they should have given back 20 goats. A contract will be signed between the beneficiary and the ministry,” said Simwanza.

He added that the ministry have established a constituency commit consisting of traditional authorities that will be involved in the monitoring of process of the project and report to the ministry on the progress made by the beneficiaries. And those that are going to be found breaching contracts, it will be revoked and the goats will be taken away.

Khomas Regional Council Acting Director of Planning, Franklin Chilinda, who also spoke at the same occasion said, the project is designed in such way that beneficiaries can multiple their goats for the project to benefit other community members in the waiting list and the next generation.

One of the beneficiaries Erastina !Gaes that spoke on behalf of other beneficiaries said, they are grateful to government for giving them a starting point as they have been waiting for too long. And they can now start farming and help their families and other community members.

Source: Namibia Press Agency