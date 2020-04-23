Agriculture Ministry lifts ban on movement on inhabitants in northern constituencies

The ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform said, the movement restriction that was imposed on inhabitants of Okongo, Mpungu and Nehale Lyambingana constituencies due to destruction caused by a buffalo has been lifted.

A statement issued by the ministry’s veterinary department on Wednesday said, residents from the mentioned constituencies can now move their livestock especial cattle, because there is no danger anymore for their domestic animals from contracting foot and mouth disease.

It says that officials from the ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism assisted by officials from ministry of Agriculture contacted an intensive search for the buffalo which was find and destroyed on 19 April 2020. The samples were taken from the buffalo and tested at the Central Veterinary Laboratory in Windhoek and tested negative for foot and mouth disease virus.

“As a result, the directorate of Veterinary Services has lifted movement restrictions for all cloven hoofed animals and their raw product that were put in place on 15 April 2020 in the following constituencies: Mpungu constituency in Kavango West region, Okongo constituency in Ohangwena region and Nehale Lyambingana constituency in Oshikoto region,” reads the statement.

It added that vaccination campaign will still continue as planned in the three mentioned constituencies, and farmers are urged to take their cattle at the nearest chruspen depending on the vaccination program. However precautionary measures as specified by the ministry of Health and Social Services to combat, prevent and suppress the spread of COVID-19 will be put in place to protect farmers and veterinary officials.

The Directorate of veterinary Services under the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform banned all movement of cattle in the mentioned constituencies on seven April 2020 due to destruction that was found in Okongo constituency caused by a buffalo and the ministry officials feared that it might have caused foot and mouth disease and it was suspected to have travel through those areas.

Source: Namibia Press Agency