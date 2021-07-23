Agtste Laan residents accuse police of protecting criminals

Residents of Agtste Laan informal settlement in Windhoek’s Otjomuise residential area are alleging that the police protect criminals instead of innocent community members whose property is damaged and stolen.

The residents made the remarks on Thursday when they staged a demonstration to express their frustration at the police, whom they accuse of inaction despite constant break-ins plaguing the area.

One of the residents, Michael Mateus, said his shack has been broken into three times this year and the same thing happened to two of his neighbours. He alleged that when they call Otjomuise Police Station, they are told there is no vehicle.

“One day we managed to catch these criminals and handed them over to the Otjomuise Police Station, but after three days they were back. Yesterday we almost burned down their house but then the police stopped us and took them away. The police are protecting criminals more than they protect us innocent people. We are the victims here and we are tired,” said Mateus.

Another resident, Ngutjiua Hangara, said his tuck-shop which is his only source of income was recently broken into and everything stolen. Hangara said the community is tired and if nothing is done, they will take the law into their own hands because they know where some of the alleged criminals stay.

“On Saturday we caught two with a bolt cutter which they use for cutting padlocks, we handed them over to the police with evidence but in a few days they will be back. The police must work with us, if not we will do things our own way because we are tired,” said Hangara.

Approached for comment, Otjomuise Police Station commander, Chief Inspector Rauha Hamunyela, said the police are always available and arrested six people on Wednesday.

She said the six suspects are still in custody, adding that freed suspects are released by the court and not by the police as the duty of the police is just to arrest suspects.

“They should not complicate our investigations, they should just wait for us to call them in one by one to give witness statements,” said Hamunyela.

Source: Namibia Press Agency