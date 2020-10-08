Air Namibia suspends international flights until further notice

Air Namibia suspended international flights until further notice as the borders of countries where the airline operates are not yet open, Air Namibia Corporate Communications Officer Twaku Kayofa has said.

In an interview with Nampa on Wednesday, Kayofa said Air Namibia operates a network that requires multiple destinations in order to feed the network and will inform the public in advance regarding the restarting of international flights.

Due to the COVID-19 impact, their operations have been negatively affected as there has been a decrease in travel demand.

“In some countries, including Namibia, passengers are expected to quarantine at own cost for seven to 14 days on arrival. This has a negative impact on the passengers’ willingness to travel as they are likely to spend more money on quarantine and more time in the quarantine facilities compared to the cost of the ticket. We are monitoring the situation on the ground before we restart international flights,” he said.

The national airline has taken practical measures to ensure maximum safety and protection for passengers, employees and other stakeholders and disinfects its aircraft at each station before passenger boarding.

“Air Namibia continues to offer charter flight operations worldwide. It started flying domestically immediately after the lockdown, effective 20 September 2020. Passengers can now connect to our domestic routes using the safest mode of transport, flying time is between 45-90 minutes. Domestic flights are serviced by the 37-seater Embraer Jet aircraft,” Kayofa added.

He noted that since the fleet which operates international flights was on the ground for a very long time due to lockdowns, aircraft need to be serviced before the restart of international operations. This maintenance process is currently underway, so that the aircraft are ready for the resumption of the said flights.

On the business front, Air Namibia continues to be involved in the business of transporting passengers and cargo.

“Of recent, the airline proudly chartered the Brave Warriors to compete in an international friendly match with Bafana Bafana. Air travel, being the safest mode of travel, remains an important part of strategic importance to Namibia’s economy and our nation’s agenda to position itself as a logistical hub in the SACU region and further afield,” said Kayofa.

Source: Namibia Press Agency