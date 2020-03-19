Air Namibia to continue domestic and regional flights amid COVID-19 outbreak

Air Namibia's inbound and outbound flights to the Republic of South Africa (RSA) and other countries in the region will continue to operate until further notice.

In a press statement issued on Thursday by Air Namibia Corporate Communications Manager Paul Nakawa, a Cabinet Resolution indicates that RSA borders are to remain open to serve as an entry point for Namibians returning, an exit point for visitors from Namibia and to facilitate trade between the two countries.

“The Government of Namibia does not list RSA as a high risk country,” he stated

Nakawa said that the airline remains on high alert and that all passengers are subjected to screening on arrival.

He mentioned that Air Namibia has suspended the Windhoek- Frankfurt route for 30 days effective from Saturday 14 March 2020.

Source: Namibia Press Agency