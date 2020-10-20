Air Namibia to resume Johannesburg, Cape Town flights

Air Namibia on Monday announced the resumption of its weekly flights to Johannesburg and Cape Town from 28 October 2020.

The airline’s interim CEO, Theo Mberirua in a media statement said the resumption of the two routes is in line with the airline’s restart plan, following the long layoff due to the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“The decisions to launch these routes are in line with Air Namibia’s mandate and purpose for existence, creating air transport linkages to promote intra-Africa connectivity and regional integration,” he said.

He added that although the airline normally operates an extensive schedule that requires multiple destinations in order to feed the entire network, the move by Air Namibia to breathe new life into these two routes will provide smooth and convenient connections inbound and outbound, connecting Namibia to the world, and the world to Namibia.

The Windhoek-Johannesburg direct route will be operated on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, whereas two flights between Windhoek-Cape Town direct and through Walvis Bay will be operated on Fridays and Sundays.

“With the high season for this market looming and holidaymakers planning to visit our neighbouring country and vice versa, Air Namibia’s operation will meet the growing demand with the resumption of these routes,” said Mberirua.

Source: Namibia Press Agency