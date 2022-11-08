AKWC dominates national wrestling championships

Katutura-based After-school Katutura Wrestling Club (AKWC) were recently crowned Namibia Wrestling Federation (NWF) national champions after collecting 187 medals in the different categories.

The NWF held its national championships at the end of October, which saw six clubs competing for silverware at the Sport Klub Windhoek hall in the capital.

Over 173 wrestlers from six clubs from as far as the southern town of Keetmanshoop, turned up to compete for silverware.

The one-day national wrestling tournament saw the Katutura-based outfit Afterschool Katutura Wrestling Club crowned overall winner of the championships after collecting 187 medals.

Windhoek Wrestling Club came second with 109 medals, while Swakopmund Wrestling Academy took the last podium position with 56 medals.

The fourth place went to Powerhouse Wrestling Club from Keetmanshoop, which won 41 medals. Roots Gymnasium Wrestling Club came fifth with 16 medals.

Meanwhile, Okahandja-based Judah Wrestling Club finished last with 12 medals.

NWF Secretary-General Rozanne van der Merwe told Nampa on Sunday that decentralisation of the sport is a major aspect of national development for the sport.

“Promotion is crucial since wrestling is still regarded as a development sport and it remains a national social support to the wrestlers in the country to create a better future and to enrich their lives,” she said.

Van der Merwe added that the NWF plans to interact more on a community level through club tournaments and community events that will create the necessary awareness.

“The NWF is grateful to host a successful tournament, which saw a whopping 173 entries in all categories, making it the biggest wrestling tournament in 10 years. We are thankful to every wrestler, coach and official for making this an event one to remember in Namibian wrestling,” Van der Merwe said.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency