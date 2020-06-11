Alarmingly high unemployment among youth demands bold solutions: Nujoma

The alarmingly high structural unemployment in Namibia, especially among youth demands bold and targeted solutions with a new approach to employment creation required to start with both employment-centered planning, investment and budgeting.

These were the remarks of Minister of Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation (MLIREC) Utoni Nujoma on Wednesday, when he delivered a speech to defend his ministry’s 2020/2021 annual budget in Parliament.

Nujoma said a robust employment creation across Ministries, private sectors, public enterprises, and support for sustainable enterprises will be required in order to achieve such national goals. But first the methodology of employment impact assessment must be introduced together with employment creation coordination structure which must be established as matters of top priority.

He said an integral part of coordination process is to ensure that every Namibian youth is guaranteed education, training or apprenticeships that will lead to employment in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. And the ministry is committed to achieve the goals as part of a coordinated national strategy.

“The State of Emergency has highlighted the importance of social dialogue and collective bargaining as the means to mitigate economic shocks affecting workers and employers to prevent, manage and resolve labour disputes. If we want to achieve our national vision of a peaceful and prosperous nation, we cannot afford industrial conflict and we must address the plight of the workers and employers affected by the lock down,” said Nujoma.

He added that a pre-existing economic situation looking forward on how to address employment impact of future health crises and natural disasters needs to be considered in order to introduce unemployment insurance. And the Ministry is committed to strengthening tri-partite dialogue with Government’s social partners like trade unions, employers’ organisations and other stakeholders in order to manage conflict and to find solutions to daunting challenges based on national and mutual interest.

Source: Namibia Press Agency