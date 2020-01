THE CHALLENGE OF LAST YEAR'S NATIONAL ASSEMBLY AND PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS STARTED IN A PACKED SUPREME COURT IN WINDHOEK ON FRIDAY MORNING.

THE ELECTION CHALLENGE, SPEAR-HEADED BY INDEPENDENT PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE, DR. PANDULENI ITULA, COMMENCED WITH THE INTRODUCTION OF THE CASE.

ITULA IS CALLING FOR THE NULLIFICATION OF THE ELECTION RESULTS AND FOR A RE-RUN OF THE ELECTIONS TO BE INSTITUTED.

Source: Namibia Press Agency