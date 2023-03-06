ALERT: FISHROT BAIL APPEALS DISMISSED

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the bail appeals of six men charged in the Fishrot fishing quotas fraud and corruption case.

Former Justice Minister Sakeus Shanghala, his business partner James Hatuikulipi, Pius Mwatelulo, Mike Nghipunya, Otneel Nandetonga Shuudifonya and Phillipus Mwapopi filed the appeals.

More to follow.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency