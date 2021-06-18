ALERT: OVAHERERO PARAMOUNT CHIEF DIES
Summary
Ovaherero Paramount Chief, Advocate Vekuii Rukoro, died at the age of 66 in the early hours of Friday, a few days after it was confirmed that he tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). More to follow.Source: Namibia Press Agency
