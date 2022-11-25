Top Stories:
ALERT: SWAPO CONGRESS COMMENCES

WINDHOEK

The seventh Swapo Party elective congress commenced in Windhoek on Friday. Attended by more than 900 delegates, the congress will amongst others elect Swapo Party central committee members, as well as the vice president, secretary general and deputy secretary general of the party. It is scheduled to end on Sunday.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency