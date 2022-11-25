ALERT: SWAPO CONGRESS COMMENCES
Summary
WINDHOEK
The seventh Swapo Party elective congress commenced in Windhoek on Friday. Attended by more than 900 delegates, the congress will amongst others elect Swapo Party central committee members, as well as the vice president, secretary general and deputy secretary general of the party. It is scheduled to end on Sunday.
(NAMPA)
Source: The Namibian Press Agency