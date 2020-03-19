ALERT: THIRD CORONAVIRUS CASE CONFIRMED IN NAMIBIA
A third case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Namibia, Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula has announced. More to follow.
Source: Namibia Press Agency
