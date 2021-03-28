Alexander ‘The Great’ Kaputu buried

Thousands flocked to Farm Schenckswererd (Ozondeombo) in the Ovitoto District, some 50 kilometers east of Okahandja to lay to rest historian and chronicler of the OvaHerero history, Alexender Jarimbovandu Kaputu.

Remembering Kaputu on the side-lines of the official state funeral accord to Kaputu by the Namibian government on Saturday, deputy minister of international relations, Jenelly Matundu described his departure as an incalculable loss.

“We have lost a true historian, patriot, and someone who always remained true to his roots. In our OvaHerero community, Kaputu knew almost everything there is, including families and clans,” Matundu said.

She added: “Kaputu instilled in us to be proud and true to ourselves. He encouraged young people not to forget where they come from. Without your roots, you are nothing.”

Another mourner was presidential spokesperson, Alfredo Hengari who said Kaputu's death is a “big loss” as he was someone who “encouraged us to do better”.

In the official funeral, Hengari finds solace in the fact that President Hage Geingob recognised Kaputu's immense contribution to nation-building, oral history and culture.

“Culture is the bedrock of each society,” Hengari said.

While alive, Kaputu made crystal clear that he should be buried on Farm Schenckswererd, next to great-grant aunt, Mikal Tuahuku who died in 1989.

The farm is known as Ozondoembo among the OveHerero community, which is where Kaputu’s great parents once called home – ancestral land.

Kaputu died on 09 March 2021. He was 69.

Born on 09 March 1952, Kaputu retired in 2015 from the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation after three decades of service.

He is lauded as having touched the hearts of many Namibians in oral literature, oral history, and broadcasting at the South West Africa Broadcasting Corporation and later NBC.

