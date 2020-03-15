All schools closed amid COVID-19

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture on Sunday closed all schools with immediate effect amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic outbreak after two cases of the virus was confirmed on Saturday.

The announcement comes after Minister of Health, Dr. Kalumbi Shangula confirmed two cases of the COVID-19 of a Romanian couple on Saturday and in line with President Hage Geingobs directive that no public gatherings should be held in the next 30 days.

The Acting Minister of Education, Martin Andjamba said, it is against this background and as per the Education Act 2001 (Act No. 16 of 2001) section 37 (2), that he direct amendments to the school calendar that all schools, both public and private will be closed with immediate effect, starting from Sunday for all learners and teachers.

The closure includes College of the Arts, Libraries, Resource Centres, Museums, National Art Gallery of Namibia and National Literacy Programmes of Namibia that are suspended with immediate effect.

Andjamba said Management of Resource and School Hostels must make immediate arrangements for the collection and or return of learners to their homes.

“School Management must ensure that learners are not left unattended until they are collected by their parents and guardians,” Andjamba said.

The amended dates indicate that schools will re-open on the 14th April for both learners and teachers.

This communication supersedes and nullifies previous communication regarding calendar amendments.

He further said that, based on these amendments, crucial emphasis must be placed on the second term for teaching, learning and assessment to prepare learners for the second term examinations.

“This examination will cover the content of both the first and second term, therefore learners will not receive a first term progress report. The second term progress report should be used for admission purposes. School Management must ensure that upon the commencement of schools in the second term, the cleanliness of schools, libraries and other educational institutions must be a key priority,' he added.

He said all schools must strengthen the implementation of the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) initiative, ensuring that there is enough soap (liquid) and tippy taps available.

Parents and guardians are urged to ensure that appropriate precautionary measures are taken at home, in line with the directives of the World Health Organisation and the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) and that parents must further oversee consistent study plans for children at home and provide the necessary support.

Andjamba said, while putting the above-mentioned measures in place, the Ministry with the support of MoHSS will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation and communicate accordingly.

Source: Namibia Press Agency