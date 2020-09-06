All system go for voters supplementary registration: ECN

Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN), Chief Electoral Officer Theo Mujoro, said everything is in place and ready for the supplementary registration of voters due to start from 07 to 15 September 2020.

Mujoro said this in a media statement issued on Saturday.

He said the ECN has successfully recruited a total number of 3324 registration officials, in line with section 65 of the Electoral Act, which provides for the training of election officials to recognise that free, fair and credible elections are a direct result of well-trained registration election officials.

’14 Regional Coordinators and 28 Assistant Coordinators were successfully trained and have already assumed duties in their respective regions. 121 supervisors were trained, 14 regional Information Technology Technicians and 554 team leaders,’ said Mujoro.

He added that sensitive registration materials for 121 Constituencies and 57 local authority areas have been dispatched and are currently safely placed for safekeeping at police stations in various Constituencies.

‘A total number of 4078 registration points have been identified and secured across the country for supplementary registration of voters, spread over 14 regions, 121 Constituencies and 57 local authority areas. There is a total number of 554 teams, off this number, 116 are semi-fixed and 438 are mobile teams,’ he explained.

Mujoro further added that in terms of transport, ECN required a total number of 1219 vehicles for the registration of voters process, and 77 vehicles have been secured from the government, leaving a shortfall of 1142 vehicles. However, to alleviate vehicles shortage, ECN contracted private citizens with suitable vehicles to assist in the transportation of personals and registration materials during the process.

The supplementary registration of voters is done in accordance with the Electoral Act No. 5 of 2014 before every election is conducted to give a chance to people who turned 18 years old and those with lost or damaged voters cards.

Source: Namibia Press Agency