Alleged forex traders fraud case postponed to mid-May

The alleged money laundering and fraud case involving forex trader Michael Amushelelo was on Tuesday (today) postponed to mid-May this year (2020).

Amushelelo alongside his business partner and co-accused Gregory Beni Cloete made another appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday morning when their alleged money laundering and fraud case was postponed to 18 May this year (2020).

The men re-appeared on Tuesday morning before Windhoek Magistrate Samunzala Linus Samunzala and their case was postponed to 18 May 2020 because of the current State of Emergency and the preventative measures of the lock down due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The two men are each charged with money laundering and fraud and these offences are being with by the court under the Banking Institutions Act 2 of 1998 and the Prevention of Organised Crime Act 29 of 2004 in connection with an alleged ‘Ponzi Scheme’ that they reportedly ran, under the pretences of foreign currency trading.

In the matter, it is alleged that Amushelelo and Cloete allegedly received more than N.dollars 17 million from members of the public between February 2015 and June 2019 without being authorised to do so in terms of the Banking Institutions Act.

The two men are each free on bail of N.dollars 35 000 until their next court appearance on 18 May 2020.

The bail was granted with the condition that they surrender all their travelling documents to the investigating officers and do not apply for new documentation.

The duo was also ordered not to leave the district of Windhoek without seeking prior authorisation from the investigating officers and to report to the Windhoek Police Station on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 08h00 and 17h00.

They were further ordered not to interfere with police investigations by directly or indirectly contacting State witnesses.

Windhoek-based defence lawyers Karel Gaeb and Taimi Ileka-Amupanda represented Amushelelo, while Kadhila Amoomo appeared for Cloete.

Public Prosecutor Cedric Tubeho Mundia appeared for the State during the duo’s appearance on Tuesday morning.

Source: Namibia Press Agency