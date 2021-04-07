Alleged killer mother’s charges provisionally dropped

Charges against the Namibia woman accused of killing her two children in Ethiopia have been provisional dropped pending the outcome of an urgent application challenging the government’s decision to detain and prosecute her in Namibia.

Windhoek Magistrate, Venatius Alweendo, ordered the release Kristofina Amutenya from police custody and the withdrawal of all charges on Wednesday morning.

The order comes just two days after Amutenya was detained at the Hosea Kutako International Airport upon arrival from Addis Ababa in Ethiopia, where she allegedly murdered her two children and attempted to kill a third child in December 2020.

Although Amutenya was arrested by the Ethiopian authorities following the alleged incident, she could not be charged by that government due to diplomatic immunity given to her as a wife of a Namibian diplomat.

As such, she was this week released into the hands of the Namibian government through the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation (MIRCO) and was repatriated back to Namibia, where she was placed in police custody.

Before making her first appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, Amutenya, through her lawyer Kadhila Amoomo, filed an urgent application in the Windhoek high court challenging her detention.

She claims that she has not been given any justifiable reason for being detained in Namibia after she was returned to the country from Ethiopia.

Amutenya further asked the court to declare her arrest and detention in Namibia unlawful and to order that she should be released from custody.

The case is scheduled for Thursday for a hearing and for the state to submit an answering affidavit.

Source: Namibia Press Agency