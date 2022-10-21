Alweendo refutes N.dollars 50 million bribe allegations

Mines and Energy Minister Tom Alweendo has refuted allegations that he accepted bribes amounting to N.dollars 50 million from Chinese company Xinfeng Investment, which mines lithium near Uis in the Erongo Region.

Alweendo and his former technical advisor Ralph Muyumba, who resigned 24 hours after the allegations surfaced, as well as mines commissioner Erasmus Shivolo, are accused of accepting bribes to allegedly block the renewal of the exclusive prospecting licence (EPL) of Karlowa Mining Enterprises, which would put the Chinese company at an advantage.

Speaking at a media conference here on Thursday, Alweendo said his office received recommendations from the selection committee on EPLs to award an EPL to the Orange River company, which successfully applied for an EPL that was previously owned by Karlowa Mining Enterprises, but which was not renewed after they failed to use the licence for its intended purposes.

The minister explained that the law does not permit the renewal of licences more than twice without the licence holder mining anything, which was the case with Karlowa Mining Enterprises.

He further explained that Orange River sourced for their investors, Xinfeng Investment, who agreed to offer them N.dollars 50 million, noting that his office was not involved in any of the negotiations and transactions.

“I can categorically say I have never seen the N.dollars 50 million, I haven’t shared money with anyone. My role stopped when I wrote a letter on the recommendation of the committee that has selected the eligible candidate to be granted the EPL,” he indicated.

Alweendo said the committee consists of experts who visited the site where Karlowa Mining Enterprises was supposed to be mining, but because no mining was taking place, his office acted on the recommendation of the committee and the law.

He further indicated that the ministry is conducting an internal investigation regarding the two officials involved. With regards to Muyumba who resigned, the investigations were referred to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) as by law the ministry cannot investigate someone who is no longer part of the organisation.

Alweendo said the ministry is further looking into appointing an independent contractor to evaluate the issuing of the EPL.

“I have no issue of people taking the ministry to court because of renewal of licences because the law is clear. I implore the ministry’s officials, especially those working with EPL, to be ethical and avoid corrupt activities because the public has lost trust in the ministry that is handling the country’s most precious mineral resources,” he said.

Alweendo stated that the mines ministry handles one of the most important sectors of the country, saying in 2021 treasury received N.dollars 7.6 billion, which represents 32 per cent of treasury’s income, from this sector.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency