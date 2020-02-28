Alweendo urges petroleum industry to provide freight cost information

- Ministry of Mines and Energy, Tom Alweendo urged upon all the petroleum industry players to collaborate with the Ministry by providing the necessary freight cost information as requested.

Alweendo was speaking at the Launch of Vivo Energy's new diesel fuel formulation Dynaflex Technology which can help clean and protect key components in vehicle engines.

The Minister noted that last year they initiated a review process in order to have a regulated price that fairly reflects the cost drivers with the aim of reviewing the current freight rate.

A freight rate is a price at which a certain cargo is delivered from one point to another.

Alweendo stressed that for the review process to yield the desired outcome, the ministry needs the full cooperation of the industry (petroleum).

' I am aware that there are some industry players that are unwilling to cooperate fully with us on this matter,' said Alweendo.

He explained that it is in the best interest of both the Government as a regulator and the industry that this review process is a success.

Alweendo further added that there is a need to remember that things work better when stakeholders form effective partnerships.

'The current economic stagnation can only be resolved successfully when we all collaborate. It is for this reason that I hope that we will continue to build on the existing partnership that exists between the Government, labour and the private sector,' noted Alweendo.

The minister also said that one of the things that need to be done more in order to successfully address the socio-economic challenges is to promote innovation and technology.

'This then suggests that the industry will be required to become more innovative and introduce fuel products that are more fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly,' he uttered.

Alweendo applauded Vivo Energy and Shell for constantly putting the consumer first with their new product.

Source: Namibia Press Agency