AMAZFIT INTRODUCES NEW GTR 4, GTS 4 & GTS 4 MINI SMARTWATCHES: THE MOST ADVANCED GENERATION YET

Featuring improved sports features, enhanced 24-hour health management, industry-leading GPS technology and refined designs, the new Amazfit smartwatches are Smart Fitness Made Easy.

BERLIN, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Amazfit, a leading global smart wearables brand of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), has launched the fourth generation of its GTR and GTS series at IFA 2022 in Berlin. The new watches feature the industry-leading circularly-polarized GPS antenna technology that enables high-precision positioning[1], advanced sports features, and large HD AMOLED displays – all packed into stylish designs.

AMAZFIT GTR 4 AND GTS 4

Featuring upgraded sports and health features, the Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 smartwatches are designed to inspire a professional and active lifestyle. The watches aim to help users stay healthy and track their daily activities and performance.

ADVANCED SPORTS FEATURES

The brand-new Amazfit watches are embedded with 150+ sports modes and advanced fitness features, allowing sports enthusiasts to track data for all kinds of activities. The new series also automatically recognises eight sports modes and integrates a new advanced Track Run mode and newly added Golf Swing mode. Meanwhile, users can sync their workout data to Strava, and adidas Running soon, thanks to a new partnership between Amazfit and adidas Runtastic.

The watches are the perfect gym companions, with smart recognition of 15 strength training exercises (increasing to 25 after firmware update) allowing them to automatically count the user’s reps, sets and rest time. Personalised templates for interval training[2] for 10 different sports can also be created directly on the watch display, and the brand’s self-developed PeakBeats Workout Status Algorithm will provide performance data like VO₂ Max after any workout is completed.

UNMATCHED NAVIGATION

Both GTR 4 and GTS 4 devices are the industry’s first smartwatches to include dual-band circularly-polarised GPS antenna technology, bringing high positioning signal strength even in complex environments.

The newly upgraded GPS technology supports five satellite systems, and allows wearers to track their movements in real-time. In a future firmware update, the technology will support six satellite systems. The watches will also soon support importing route files from the Zepp App, which can be navigated in real-time, directly on the watch.

ENHANCED HEALTH TRACKING AND MANAGEMENT

The new self-developed BioTracker 4.0 PPG optical sensor is enhanced to 2LED and collects 33% more data than the previous generation. When combined with the watches’ upgraded heart rate tracking algorithm, potential signal interference caused by arm movement during exercise is greatly reduced, resulting in heart rate tracking almost on-par with heart rate belts.

These Amazfit devices can monitor heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation and stress levels 24/7, and can quickly test these three metrics – plus breathing rate – in only 45 seconds with a single touch, thanks to the One-tap Measuring function.

The watches also provide a large number of additional health features, including improved sleep monitoring. Users now can create their own Sleep Schedule according to their sleep habits, and the device will identify sleep based on this. So users with night shifts will now be able to monitor their total sleep and sleep stages even during daytime with a sleep schedule set.

POWERFUL BATTERY AND SMART ASSISTANCE

The Amazfit GTR 4 can last for ultra-long 14 days with typical usage. Meanwhile, the Amazfit GTS 4 also packs a powerful battery that can last over one whole week with typical usage, into its super slim body.

These Amazfit watches have the Alexa Voice Assistant[3] built-in for online voice commands, as well as music storage and stand-alone music playback hands-free workouts. It also features a built-in speaker and the ability to broadcast real-time sports mode data like heart rate, workout duration and distance, and even hydration reminders via the speaker or the user’s Bluetooth headphones.

REFINED DESIGN

The fourth generation of the Amazfit GTR and GTS series comes in various colour palettes, bringing style, texture and compactness.

The Amazfit GTR 4 blends a high-end design that includes an industry-leading anti-glare glass bezel cover, metallic middle frame, and sports car-inspired classic crown – making it the perfect companion for those who want to look stylish at the office. The smartwatch also boasts more than 200 watch faces with matching always-on designs, including 30+ animated and four new interactive watch faces. It comes in three stunning colours, including Superspeed Black, Vintage Brown Leather, and Racetrack Grey.

The Amazfit GTS 4 adopts a slim and light 9.9mm and 27g structure, with an aluminium alloy middle frame, and exquisite gemstone-style navigation crown. The fashion-conscious device also features an ultra-large 1.75″ HD AMOLED display for seamless, smooth interaction and enjoys an impressive high 72.8% screen-to-body ratio and 341 ppi. The screen of the watch can be visible anytime with the always-on display, and there are more than 150 watch faces to choose from. The smartwatch is available in four vibrant colours including Infinite Black, Misty White, Autumn Brown, and Rosebud Pink.

UPGRADED ZEPP OS 2.0

Amazfit’s powerful and easy-to-use Zepp OS operating system has been upgraded. Along with super-smooth interactions and a smartwatch-tailored UI designed to consume less power, users can now select one of two app menu layout styles and more natural or vibrant colour schemes.

The extended array of downloadable mini apps has also added “Baby Records”, which allows users to record their baby’s sleep and feeding times, plus two brand-new downloadable games, along with the GoPro and Home Connect third-party apps.

AMAZFIT GTS 4 MINI – COMPACT & POWER-PACKED

The watch, which is light on weight, but heavy on power, features an ultra-light design, 24-hour health monitoring, over 120 sports modes and a large 1.65″ HD colour display with a high resolution of 336 x 384 pixels and 309 ppi to challenge the limits of size.

The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini boasts ultra-long battery life, with a capacity of 270 mAh, providing an uninterrupted fitness experience and enough power to run for up to 15 days without charging with typical usage, and up to 45 days on battery saver mode. It features four stunning colors, including Midnight Black, Flamingo Pink, Mint Blue, and Moonlight White that make this smartwatch a fashion statement that complements all outfits.

The Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 launch globally on September 1, 2022 (GMT+1) with pricing starting from 199.99 Euros. In Germany and Poland, pre-sale starts on September 2, and they will be available to buy on September 12 in Germany and September 16 in Poland, followed by Spain, Italy, France, the UK, and more countries and regions worldwide from mid-September through to October, 2022.

The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini is priced starting from 99.99 Euros and is now available in Germany, and will be available soon in other countries and regions.

About Amazfit

Amazfit, a leading global smart wearables brand focused on health and fitness, is part of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company. Offering a wide selection of smartwatches and bands, Amazfit’s brand essence is “Up Your Game”, encouraging users to live their passions and express their active spirits freely. Amazfit is powered by Zepp Health’s proprietary health management platform that delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals. With outstanding craftsmanship, Amazfit smart watches have won many design awards, including the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award.

Launched in 2015, Amazfit is today embraced by millions of users. Its products are available in more than 90 countries across the Americas, and EMEA and APAC regions. For more information about Amazfit, visit www.amazfit.com. For more information about Zepp Health, visit www.zepphealth.com.

[1] Indoor positioning services are not supported. [2] Interval training templates will be added via OTA update. [3] Amazon, Alexa and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is only available in selective regions.

