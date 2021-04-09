Amupanda disappointed by slow pace of land delivery

Windhoek Mayor Job Amupanda has said he is disappointed by the slow pace at which residential plots are serviced in Goreangab Dam Extension Four.

The project forms part of an agreement reached by the Presidency and the Affirmative Repositioning Movement to service urban land in Windhoek and other towns such as Oshakati and Walvis Bay.

Amupanda while visiting the area to assess the progress on Friday, said the project which started in 2015 has become an eyesore to him as 338 plots were supposed to be serviced in Goreangab Dam Extension Four but five years later, not one plot has been serviced.

“We are not even supposed to be here today assessing the progress of work that should have been done five years ago. We should be somewhere else doing something else, concentrating on other projects. Right now there should be houses here occupied by people who were desperate for a roof over their heads,” said Amupanda.

He added that other towns that have the same project have already done something tangible, such as Oshakati where close to 4 000 plots have been serviced. Amupanda added that Windhoek is the capital city and is supposed to lead by example, but has delivered nothing through the same project. The current City leadership will therefore accelerate the project and have it completed by either November or December 2021.

Amupanda also took issue with a boundary wall built between the construction site and a private development project which separates the two areas, saying the Windhoek leadership will not tolerate segregation between the poor and rich. Private developers building in Katutura should accept the idea of mingling with poorer communities, he said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency