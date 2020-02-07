Amupanda wants ECN to postpone Otjiwarongo and Opuwo by-elections

Affirmative Repositioning (AR) leader Job Amupanda has written to Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN)'s Chief Electoral Officer Theo Mujoro, requesting him to postpone the by-elections of Otjiwarongo and Opuwo constituencies scheduled for nine March 2020.

Amupanda confirmed to Nampa on Friday that he wrote a letter to Mujoro which he sent via email, telling him that if ECN decides to go ahead with the Opuwo and Otjiwarongo by-elections using the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) without a Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT), it will be unconstitutional as it was declared by the Supreme Court early this week.

On Wednesday, Chief Justice Peter Shivute declared the use of EVMs without VVPAT during elections as unconstitutional when he delivered his judgement on the 2019 presidential election results challenge in the Supreme Court, and ordered that as of from 21 March 2020 no EVMs should be used without VVPAT.

Amupanda said, by now the minister responsible for Rural Development and Local Government would have complied with the court order to ensure that no elections take place in Namibia in the same manner as in the past, therefore ECN should postpone the elections or resort to using the ballot papers.

I am therefore, writing to request you to either postpone these elections given this development or resort to use ballot papers in these elections, given the few numbers of people it will be easy to use ballots. Would you and the ECN really proceed to conduct an election in an unconstitutional manner? Knowing well that it is now unconstitutional, just because it is a last opportunity to conduct an illegal exercise, would you really do that? Said Amupanda.

He added that, he hopes Mujoro finds time from his busy schedule to respond to his email so he can evaluate his options in case the answer is not affirmative.

Mujoro confirmed to Nampa that he received the email from Amupanda and the ECN will issue a statement on Monday to state its position on the court ruling and Amupanda's letter.

Source: Namibia Press Agency