Amupolo appointed as NAMDIA’s CEO

Namib Desert Diamonds (NAMDIA) has appointed Alisa Amupolo as its new Chief Executive Officer for a five-year term, with effect from 01 October 2022.

A media release from NAMDIA on Monday said Amupolo has more than 15 years of relevant work experience and holds both a Master of Arts degree in International Communications from the University of Leeds as well as a Bachelor of Media Studies from the University of Namibia.

She is also an alumnus of the London Business School of Emerging Leaders Programme and Stanford Seed Transformation Programme and is currently a candidate for a Doctorate of Business with the Namibia Business School.

Amupolo started her career in the media and communication industry, where she served as a trainee/Intern at the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) in 2004, before moving on to be the Public Relations Officer in the Marketing and Communications department at NBC until she left in 2005 to join the Global Fund/Ministry of Health as a Senior Liaison Officer.

She also worked as the CEO of PowerCom, where she served until 2021 before becoming a full-time consultant on a special service agreement with the International Telecommunications Union based in Geneva, Switzerland.

Amupolo also serves on various boards as an Independent Non-Executive Director at Energy Utilities Assets and The Namibian Newspaper and is also the President of Stanford Seed Southern Africa Chapter Network. She was recently appointed as a Commissioner for the National Commission on Research, Science and Technology.

NAMDIA has pledged its full support to Amupolo to transform the organisation into a sustainable enterprise and a premium diamond trader of ethically sourced Namibian Diamonds.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency